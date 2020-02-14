Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,829.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 161,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 131,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.