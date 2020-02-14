Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,645. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

