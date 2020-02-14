Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.87% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $100,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,549,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.18. The company had a trading volume of 184,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.63 and a 12 month high of $162.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

