Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2,318.9% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

