Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

HON traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,138. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

