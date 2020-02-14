T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Buy Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $104.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.92.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

