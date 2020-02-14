T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.38

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 157309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

