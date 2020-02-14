T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $74,660. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 56,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,645. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

