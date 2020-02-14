Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $74.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

Several analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $309,026.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,284.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.