Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCMD. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a positive rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $136,652.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

