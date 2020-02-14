Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.44 to -$1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million to $279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.98 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.44–1.37 EPS.

Talend stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,047. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of -0.09.

TLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

