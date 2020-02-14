Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 101 ($1.33) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 107 ($1.41).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TALK. HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 118.14 ($1.55).

LON TALK traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.90. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47). Also, insider Tristia Harrison bought 171,970 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

