Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,703. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

