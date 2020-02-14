Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. 34,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

