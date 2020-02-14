Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock remained flat at $$53.18 during trading on Monday. 272,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,180. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 480,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 52.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

