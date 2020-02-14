Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.
Shares of Taubman Centers stock remained flat at $$53.18 during trading on Monday. 272,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,180. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 480,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 52.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
