Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 797,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 535,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

