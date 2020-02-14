TCF National Bank Buys 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $1,515.75. 638,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,431.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,296.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

