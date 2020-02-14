TCF National Bank Has $402,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,832,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 151,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 944,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

FE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.13. 165,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

