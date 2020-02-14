TCF National Bank Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,120,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,743,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,125,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.12. 648,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,547. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.45 and a one year high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

