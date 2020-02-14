TCF National Bank Invests $349,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

TCF National Bank purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,617,000 after buying an additional 59,465 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,095 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

