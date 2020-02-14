TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,591,000 after buying an additional 452,249 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 304,505 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $9,514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

XRX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

