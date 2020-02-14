TD Securities Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.87. The company had a trading volume of 397,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$17.19 and a 52 week high of C$21.21.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

