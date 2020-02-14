TD Securities Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Laurentian set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,435.32. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

