Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 128,014 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $24,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

