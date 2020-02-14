Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $26,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. 91,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

