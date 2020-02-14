Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 97,542 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,542 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $34,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

WFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 8,659,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914,293. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

