Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,368 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 17.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 8.9% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.27. 154,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

