TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 3,937,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

