Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Bank of America lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

TECK stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

