Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.74, 1,150,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 601,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $357.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

