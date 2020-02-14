Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TLRA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 959,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.48 million, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telaria has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telaria by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telaria by 272.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Telaria in the second quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Telaria by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

