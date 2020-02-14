Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 755,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX traded up $4.39 on Thursday, hitting $381.78. The stock had a trading volume of 209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $390.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

