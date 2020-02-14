TELUS (NYSE:TU) Issues Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TELUS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,035. TELUS has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

