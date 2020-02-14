TELUS (TSE:T) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get TELUS alerts:

T traded down C$0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.55. 955,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.33. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$45.69 and a 12-month high of C$55.48.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.