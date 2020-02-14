Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Loop Capital to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

