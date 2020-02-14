Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 1.2%

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.62), approximately 24,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.99.
In related news, insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider Alan Donald bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($39,134.44).
About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
