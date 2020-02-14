Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 1.2%

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.62), approximately 24,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.99.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Equities analysts forecast that Ten Lifestyle Group PLC will post 50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider Alan Donald bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($39,134.44).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.