Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $13.99. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 9,861,062 shares changing hands.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,496,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after buying an additional 4,708,191 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,568.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,446,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

