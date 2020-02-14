Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. 859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,435. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tennant has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $87.06.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tennant by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in Tennant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,422,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

