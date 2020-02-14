TenX Price Reaches $0.0637 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN and Upbit. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,737,567 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, COSS, Upbit, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Kyber Network, Gate.io, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Bittrex, Huobi, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Neraex, Bithumb, BitBay and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

