Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.66.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

