Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,752,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

