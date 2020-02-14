Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $56.75 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

