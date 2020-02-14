Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 164,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

