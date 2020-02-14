Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HMS by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $12,349,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of HMS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 796,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HMS in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

HMS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

