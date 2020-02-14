Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.81 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 130,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,678. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

