Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 100,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

