Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $126.21. 10,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,031. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.37.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 37.81%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.