Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 579 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Snap-on by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.30. 4,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,927. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

