The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

WU traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,475. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.