TheStreet Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to “B-“

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

